LOUISVILLE — New toll rates for three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana begin July 1. Rates will range from $2.40 to $14.38, depending on the size of the vehicle and whether the driver has a prepaid account.
Drivers with prepaid accounts in good standing and transponders pay the lowest toll rates and save more than $2 per crossing. In a passenger vehicle, the savings is 50% per crossing. The easiest way to maintain a positive account balance is by choosing auto-replenishment and linking the account to a valid payment method.
Toll revenue is used to meet the financial obligations of the Ohio River Bridges Project and to pay for operations and maintenance of the bridges and roadways in the project area.
Tolling is in place on the Interstate 65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, I-65 Kennedy Bridge and Ind. 265/Ky. 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect, Ky. and Utica.
Toll rates increase annually by 2.5% unless the rate of inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index) is higher. The April 2022 CPI used to calculate the increase was 8.3 percent.
Additionally, the new rates include an adjustment of 0.1% that should have been reflected in the July 2021 rate increase. This adjustment was necessary because last year’s rate increase was calculated using the 2.5 percent baseline rather than the March 2021 CPI of 2.6 percent.
Tolling, a bi-state effort between Indiana and Kentucky, started Dec. 30, 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.