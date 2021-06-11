In about a week, Americans and others will set aside a day to honor and remember fathers. The celebration complements other special days that focus on mothers, grandparents and siblings. The day is held at different times around the world. Each country has its own traditions about how fathers are to be honored.
In the countries of Europe, Catholic tradition celebrated fathers on March 19th as St. Joseph’s Day. Celebrations have been traced back to the Middle Ages. The tradition was started in the United States through the efforts of Sonora Smart Dodd. The day was first celebrated on the third Sunday in June of 1910 in Spokane, Washington.
Although President Calvin Coolidge supported the idea of a national Father’s Day in 1924, the idea did not immediately gain momentum. It was not until 1966 that President Lyndon Johnson declared the third Sunday in June to be a national day for fathers. The proclamation was only good for one year. Finally in 1972, a presidential decree from President Richard Nixon set aside the day annually.
Dozens of countries, especially in North and South America celebrate the day on the third Sunday in June. Russia holds “Defenders of the Fatherland Day” on Feb. 23. Bulgaria preserves Dec. 26th as its day to honor fathers.
Churches around the world will have services in which the fathers in the congregation will be honored. Sermons will be preached to challenge fathers to be a stronger presence of faith and integrity in the family. The men will be given godly examples to follow in their quest to be the husband and parent that God has called them to be.
Today let’s consider four important concepts that should be integral parts of this year’s Father’s Day celebrations.
First, fathers, reaffirm the position of faith in your life. Faith looks different to nearly everyone. So much of life actually exists because of a faith. Sitting down in a chair, we have faith the chair will hold our weight. Traveling from here to Florida in a plane, we have faith the machinery and processes will get us there safely.
Faith in God involves understanding certain characteristics about Him. It also is seen in how we ascertain the implications of those beliefs should be lived in life. My father was not comfortable being in front of people. He would not have been one to share his faith in a crowd. He did not even like to pray in public.
But my father demonstrated structure and discipline in life. He saw that we were always in church. He served on committees. He passed offering and communion trays during the worship. If help were needed around the facilities, he would be there volunteering.
The pandemic has altered the structure and significance of church attendance and the place of faith. Reaffirm your commitment to these truths to your family.
Second, if you have not done so, share your story with your children. People discuss at length the legacy a father wants to pass on to the next generation. More important than possessions and an inheritance is the story of your heritage. What were you like when you were the age of your children? What was important to you? What role did your parents play in your life — and what different things did you need from them?
What was your father like? What about your grandfathers? How much of their traits can be seen in you? How are you different? What traits do you see of your family and yourself in your children today? Are there traits that they need to be cautious about?
Third, offer a blessing to your children. The blessing was a critical part of the family experience in the Old Testament. Although some of the traditions are no longer important, children still need the major components of the blessing. It reaffirms the child’s place in the family. Blessings help them see how the family carries on. Children need to know you believe in them and will stand behind them as they pursue the future.
The final encouragement is to children. Express appreciation to your father and Father. Earthly fathers consistently make mistakes. Old Testament heroes of the faith like David or Solomon certainly made huge errors in parenting. But your father — through both good and bad genes and behavior — molded and shaped you into who you are.
Both your earthly father and your heavenly Father deserve to hear your words of appreciation for how they have contributed to your life.
