SELLERSBURG — The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery serves as a memorial to honor unidentified soldiers who died in combat, went missing in action or never returned home.
The Exchange Club of Rome, Georgia has made it possible to honor those soldiers all around the country by making a replica of the tomb and traveling with it to various places for all to see. It was constructed by Phillip Burkhalter Builders of Rome, Georgia.
With this replica, the club has made it a mission to make sure that the people who have sacrificed their lives are never forgotten, even if their names are unknown.
Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg will host the replica on Oct. 15. The address is 7806 Highway 311. Former tomb guard Justin Bickett will be at the event and will conduct a question and answer session for those who want to know more about being a tomb guard.
“I was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky where I went to St. Xavier High School,” Bickett said. “I went on to play football at the University of Indianapolis for two years but left my scholarship and Enlisted in the Active Duty Army in 2003.”
During Bickett’s basic training, he was able to change his contract and from there moved to Washington, D.C., where he took training courses to become a Tomb Guard Platoon member. After his training he was awarded with the 533rd Tomb Guard and spent 38 months as a guard.
After his active duty, he came back to Louisville and finished out his military service in the army reserves as a staff sergeant at Ft. Knox.
“I also finished my bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Louisville,” Bickett said. “And now I am a Sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, currently assigned as the Recruitment and Selection Commander. I am also the Commander of the Louisville Metro Police Honor Guard and have been with LMPD for 11 years.”
Along with the Q&A with Bickett, there will be an opening ceremony that will have the Presentation of the Colors with the wreath laying. Tender Vendor food truck will be selling food and it will end with a documentary on the tomb called “The Unknowns.” The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
If you would like to know more about the replica you can go to the website tomb.romeexchangeclub.com.
