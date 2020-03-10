The Wave 3 News Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest Beatles-inspired music festival, will once again be held at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville this Memorial Day weekend, May 21-25, 2020. The 5-day event, plus a free preview party at Parlour Pizza on May 20, will showcase music of the 1960s and ‘70s, featuring more than 50 bands from around the world performing more than 200 concerts.
The legendary rock group Little River Band, who was dubbed “the best singing band in the world” by The Eagles’ founding member Glenn Frey, will perform Friday, May 22. Through the ‘70s and ‘80s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and a string of hits such as “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” and “Help Is on Its Way.”
Tommy James and The Shondells will also headline the event, performing hits like “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Crimson & Clover,” “Mony Mony,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Hanky Panky,” “Sweet Cherry Wine,” “Draggin’ the Line,” and “Mirage.” With 32 Billboard Hot 100 Chart Hits, 23 Gold Singles, and nine Platinum albums, Tommy has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Tommy and the Shondells will perform on Saturday, May 23.
The line-up also includes Grammy winner and former lead guitarist for Wings, Laurence Juber, and The Cyrkle, the band who opened for The Beatles during this 1966 U.S. Tour and whose hits include “Red Rubber Ball” and “Turn Down Day.”
Festivities take place at the Big Four Station Park, and will include Beatles merchandise, craft vendors, interactive art installations, food and bar services, and a playground area/ activity tent for children. Some concerts and events will be held in the Radisson Hotel.
To purchase tickets, make a hotel reservation, or get more information, visit www.arotr.com.
