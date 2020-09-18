SELLERSBURG — Owings Patterns Inc. is moving full steam ahead with a major investment in machinery as company officials are confident in the future.
Sellersburg also expressed confidence in the manufacturing operation this week, as the town council OK’d an abatement on Owings’ new in-line thermoforming machine. The machine cost $445,000 and could last up to three decades with proper maintenance.
“We appreciate the Town of Sellersburg considering our request and anticipate support and value-add Owings Patterns provides to the community to continue for years to come,” said Bob Owings, president of Owings Patterns.
The company was founded in 1975 by James R. Owings Jr., Bob Owings’ father, and it moved to Sellersburg in 2011.
The unique part about the investment is that it’s based on the company’s confidence in future business. The company uses smaller versions of the in-line thermoforming machine, but is in the process of attracting new clients to start full-time use of the new equipment.
As Johnny Pace, a technical sales employee with Owings Patterns, described it during a tour of the facility Friday, the investment is somewhat of a chicken-and-egg situation. Instead of waiting until the demand forces the company to purchase new equipment, Owings Patterns made the investment and is actively recruiting more business.
“Luckily for us, Bob is a very progressive, forward-thinking business man,” Pace said.
“We have a very aggressive growth plan over the next five to 10 years.”
The company employs 22 people, and once work ramps up with the new, Soncorpwhite series 2500 thermoformer, Pace said at least one or two new jobs will be immediately added. That increase in production will then likely lead to more jobs in sales and accounting, he continued.
“It’s a domino effect,” he said.
Owings Patterns is a dynamic business in that serves about a dozen types of industries. Food, outdoor recreation, auto, agriculture and electronics are among the sectors that purchase products from the company.
During the pandemic, Owings Patterns has partnered with Maker 13 to help produce thousands of face shields.
While the business is capable of tackling large-scale production, Pace said it is unique because it can also produce on a smaller scale for clients that don’t necessarily require massive amounts of a certain item.
Owings Patterns works with design engineers of clients to provide thermoforming for everything from special packing for alcohol to protective shells for ATVs.
“I think that diversity is what helped us through the pandemic,” Pace said.
The company hasn’t shut down as a result of COVID-19, though it continues to practice strict safety measures. In fact, Pace said business has been good and the company is in position to continue to grow.
“This isn’t possible without aggressive and focused leadership,” he said.
Over the next five years, based on the terms of the abatement, Owings Patterns could add another 12 jobs at a pay rate of 17% higher than the county average hourly wage.
Additionally, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Owings Patterns up to $100,000 in performance-based tax credits.
“Companies like Owings Patterns that continue choosing the Hoosier state for growth are proof that Indiana’s 21st century workforce is well-equipped to support our economic growth for years to come, and we’re proud to continue supporting their growth,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger, in a news release about the abatement.
Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith also praised the investment.
“This is an exciting time in Sellersburg. Not only is attracting new business to town a top priority of this council, but so is retaining and expanding our current businesses. The council’s consideration of support of this expansion shows the business community Sellersburg is open for business. The time of Sellersburg following our neighbors has passed, this council wants to be the leader,” he said.
Helping existing businesses is a key component of economic development and growth in the region said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana.
“Owings Patterns is a home-grown business providing above average-wage jobs to the citizens of Sellersburg, and we will continue to work with them to ensure their future is a successful one,” she said.
For more information about the business, go to the website www.owingspatterns.com.
