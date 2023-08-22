NEW ALBANY – The Sherman Minton Renewal team announces that the westbound Interstate 64 lane on the top deck of the Sherman Minton bridge has reopened to traffic following completion of emergency repairs. Periodic closures will continue as necessary, as part of the ongoing, planned rehabilitation project.
Routine nightly lane closures are still possible as crews continue work on Phase 3. In addition, work crews will be performing a concrete pour of the top deck Friday evening, weather permitting. The right lane (top deck) of I-64 westbound will be closed as early as 6 p.m. on Friday, until around 1 p.m. on Saturday, or until the completion of concrete pouring activities.
During top deck lane closures, there will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit (123). Traffic will continue to use one westbound lane and two eastbound lanes on the lower deck during the lane closures.
Safety of the traveling public, as well as construction crews, continues to be the top priority for the Sherman Minton Renewal project. The project team thanks motorists for their patience during the unplanned closures and as work progresses.
