Diana Topping announced that she is running for Floyd County Auditor as a Republican.
She and her family, husband Ryan, and children Clara and Conner, are excited for this new adventure. Diana first sought public service after seeing both her parents retire from the Marine Corps and Army. Diana has a history of public service beginning with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department as a Correctional Officer in 2015. Diana transitioned to the Floyd County Auditor's Office as payroll clerk in 2020 and held that position until she was appointed Chief Deputy Treasurer in 2021.
Diana currently sits on the board for Brandon’s House, a local nonprofit youth counseling provider and the Purdue Extension Board. Diana has the experience needed to serve the community as your next Auditor. Diana has problem solved in both the Auditor's Officer as well as the Treasurer's Office and has a full understanding of what is needed in the position of Auditor.
