FLOYD COUNTY — Diana Topping defeated Amanda Pahmeier in the Republican primary for Floyd County auditor.
Topping won Tuesday's primary with 60.80% of the vote, as Pahmeier garnered 39.20%. Topping received 3,736 votes, with Pahmeier receiving 2,409.
Topping currently serves as chief deputy treasurer for Floyd County and has previously worked in the auditor's office.
No Democrat declared for Tuesday's primary, though the party can select a candidate before the general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.