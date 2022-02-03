NEW ALBANY – County Councilman Rev. Tony Toran has announced his candidacy for Floyd County Council, District 1. The seat will represent Franklin Township and portions of New Albany Township including most of the City of New Albany.
“It’s important that our representatives have a deep appreciation for public service and a passion for our community,” stated Toran. “I believe in our community, in the good we can accomplish when we work together and am excited to continue to serve my fellow citizens as their voice on the County Council.”
Toran, 52, is no stranger to public service. He currently serves as Pastor of Galatian Baptist Church in New Albany and is the Deputy Executive Director of the New Albany Housing Authority. He previously served as an investigator in the Floyd County Prosecutor’s office, as the Director of the Floyd County Solid Waste District, and the Director of City Operations for the City of New Albany. Toran was elected by caucus in 2021 to fill a vacancy on the Council following the passing of former Councilman Tom Pickett.
“Whether it is from the pulpit or at the County Council desk, Tony understand the needs of the people of this community,” said former State Senator Connie Sipes, who is also serving as Toran’s campaign Treasurer. “He is willing to give of himself to make a difference.”
Toran echoed that sentiment.
“Whether urban or rural, the needs of our community remain important to me,” he said. I want to ensure we are fiscally responsible for the taxpayers while creating the environment and infrastructure to make Floyd County a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Toran endorses the development of programs to address drug abuse, mental health, and provide for veteran services such as Veterans Court and the Veterans Service Office. As Councilman, he has worked to ensure the county recruits and retains the best qualified personnel for public positions and supports a compensation study to assess personnel benefits. He also backs the updating of job descriptions and classifications after years of inaction.
“Too often communities like ours lose good employees because they didn’t value the service they offered,” he said. “Given the education and training that goes into developing police officers and first responders, court staff, highway personnel and clerical employees, its critical we compensate them fairly for their work and give them the necessary tools to do their job efficiently and effectively.”
Toran also believes the county is at a critical juncture regarding public facilities like the Floyd County Courthouse, youth shelter, and jail. Developing a plan to consolidate and renew these assets will be a key priority for him into the next term.
“I want to make the best decisions that will benefit not only our county today but serve for future generations,” Toran said.
“Transparency remains at the center of everything we do,” he stated. “We have tough decisions to make about our future, but I believe we can join together and take our county to the next level with positive, proven leadership.”
For more information on Toran and his candidacy, please contact him at tonytorancountycouncil@gmail.com, by phone at 502-489-1643, or by visiting https://bit.ly/TonyToran.
