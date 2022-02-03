Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with rain and freezing rain expected. Ice accumulation may cause damage. High 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.