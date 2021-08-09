FLOYD COUNTY — Via a caucus, the Floyd County Democratic Party selected Anthony Toran as Tom Pickett's replacement Saturday.
Toran will represent Floyd County Council's District 1. He replaces Pickett, who died July 10 after an illness.
“I have a deep appreciation for public service, and I realize my responsibility to make Floyd County a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Toran said in a news release issued Monday. “I am excited about this new area of public service.”
According to the news release, Toran is a pastor at Galatian Baptist Church and has served in several public service capacities throughout his career, including with the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, the Floyd County Solid Waste District, the City of New Albany and the New Albany Housing Authority. He was officially sworn-in to the office earlier Monday by Floyd Circuit Court Judge J. Terrence Cody.
Toran, who is also the first Black resident to serve on the Floyd County Council, will serve for the remainder of the four-year term set to expire on December 31, 2022.
“Tom Pickett was a dedicated public servant, and our thoughts remain with the Pickett family,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “While it is difficult to move forward without Tom’s leadership, we are grateful to Rev. Anthony Toran for taking up the council position and know he will work hard to serve the citizens of the First District.”
