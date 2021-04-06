JEFFERSONVILLE — A Texas-based taco chain has opened a location at Jeffersonville Town Center.
Torchy’s Tacos officially opens Wednesday at 540 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville, next to the Five Guys.
The fast-casual restaurant is open for dine-in, pick-up and delivery service.
Stephen Bryan, managing partner of Torchy’s in Jeffersonville, said Torchy’s has “almost a cult following” in Texas.
This is the chain’s first location in Indiana and its first location east of the Mississippi River. It is the 86th location in the United States.
“There’a lot of love already — a lot of people either used to live in Texas or had business or had friends or family who live there, and the excitement for us to come here has been overwhelming,” Bryan said.
The company was founded more than a decade ago in Austin, Texas by Mike Rypka, who started out selling tacos from a food trailer.
The “Trailer Park” taco is one of the best selling tacos on Torchy’s menu, Bryan said. It has fried chicken, green chiles, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheddar jack cheese.
Torchy’s also has tacos such as Baja Shrimp and Green Chile Pork. The restaurant also serves margaritas and other cocktails.
Bryan said Torchy’s craft tacos are all made from scratch.
“We roast all of our veggies and our peppers and things like that,” he said. “It’s very unique what we do… a lot of love goes into our product. We have a minimum marination 36 hours to 48 hours on a lot of things as far as the meat and stuff.”
Torchy’s uses a recipe book they call the “Taco Bible,” Bryan said.
“We live by it — we don’t play around with it,” he said. “It’s very important to us that we follow the process every day.”
Torchy’s Tacos CEO G.J. Hart said in a news release that the company is “proud to call Jeffersonville and the Louisville metro community home” to the newest location.
“We’ve had our eye on the market for a while as we’ve seen development and business growth in the cities, and we can’t wait to introduce guests to our style of Damn Good tacos, queso and margaritas,” he said in the news release.
The restaurant is implementing COVID-19 precautions such as frequent sanitation, employee wellness checks, glove and mask use, and social distancing accommodations.
