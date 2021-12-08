JEFFERSONVILLE — A notice of a tort claim to be filed on behalf of 14 women states that they were subjected to mistreatment including sexual assault, rape and threats after male inmates gained access to their holding pods in Clark County jail.
The notice, which was provided to media Wednesday by attorneys Bart Betteau and William P. McCall III, stems from an Oct. 24 incident that led to the arrest of former Clark County corrections officer David J. Lowe.
According to court records, Lowe, during questioning by law enforcement officers after they received a tip about the situation, admitted that he provided keys to some internal areas of the jail to an inmate in exchange for $1,000.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office officials said in October the keys were for interior doors and that the inmates were not able to attempt to leave the jail.
Lowe was fired after the incident and faces a level 6 felony charge for official misconduct and a level 5 felony for escape.
In the tort claim notice, attorneys state they are seeking $700,000 in compensatory damages for each of the 14 women.
It was unclear Wednesday if any of the male inmates are facing criminal charges for the alleged crimes. Attorneys state in the tort notice that multiple male inmates entered the women’s holding pods.
“The male inmates gained access to the female pod via keys provided by Clark County Correctional Officer, David Lowe,” attorneys wrote in the notice. “The female inmates were subjected to mistreatment by the male inmates including sexual assault, rape, threats, and other acts.”
The tort claim names multiple defendants including the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the jail, Lowe and Clark County government.
Scott Lewis, attorney for the Clark County Commissioners, said Wednesday the county hadn’t received official notice of the tort claim.
“It is the policy of Clark County not to discuss any pending or threatened litigation, so we do not have any comment at this time,” Lewis said.
Court records show that Lowe is slated for a jury trial on the criminal charges in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.