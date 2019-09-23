SOUTHERN INDIANA — A local tourism bureau is taking initial steps in answering a question posed for years — does Southern Indiana need a convention center?
Last week, the Clark-Floyd Counties Convention & Tourism Bureau sent out a request for proposal (RFP) seeking a firm to conduct a study into the feasibility of such a facility in Clark or Floyd counties. Depending on the results of that, the next step will be to select a location and move forward with municipal or developmental partnerships.
The goal with the potential center is not to compete with private owners of meeting spaces, but to expand what Southern Indiana is able to offer while bringing tourism dollars to the local economy, said tourism bureau executive director Jim Epperson.
"Our board decided to head down this road after many years of people talking about it," he said. "This is our wheelhouse, so it only makes sense for us to take the lead on a regional approach."
Although conference areas across the bridge in Louisville, like the Kentucky International Convention Center and Kentucky Exposition Center, can have spillover into Southern Indiana as far as visitors, not every situation calls for the larger centers. In Clark and Floyd counties, however, some of the hotel conference space may not be large enough for a regional draw.
Epperson said he's interested in seeing if there's a market for something in the middle — a sweet spot that can offer the space needed for the growing local events and attract organizations from outside the area.
"We make it work but we have these opportunities that we're not drawing," he said. "And that's what we want to take a look at with this process."
According to the RFP, phase one of the initiative should include research by the consulting agency into things such as the inventory and evaluation of the existing event spaces in Southern Indiana, which events may currently be lost to other places such as Louisville, cost of the project and economic impact of the finished facility.
The bureau has formed a committee which now has representation from Floyd County, the Town of Clarksville and the River Ridge Development Authority — all entities which will have potential spots to pitch for the project should the feasibility study give things a green light. The cities of Jeffersonville and New Albany are not part of the committee at this time, but new partners can join up until the contract is signed with the consultant doing the feasibility study.
Once a site is selected based on scoring, Epperson said the tourism bureau will offer to partner up with the municipality or River Ridge, to help market the project and seek development plans.
Although the sites won't be formally submitted unless the project is deemed to be good for the area, the two municipalities and River Ridge already have an idea of where they would like to see things.
Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said the town is angling toward the potential center being in one of two areas ripe for rebirth. Though the specific locations won't be named until later, he said they are planning to pitch spots in the south Clarksville redevelopment area, and in the Broadway District, which includes Broadway Street and the former River Falls Mall property which the town recently purchased.
"Those are areas where we see potential for growth within the community and we're setting long-term visions for them," he said. He added the Broadway district, for example, will have six hotels with 700 rooms total, including one currently under construction.
"And south Clarksville makes sense due to the ongoing redevelopment activities and the closeness to the waterfront and [Ohio River Greenway.]," he said.
Epperson said Floyd County has indicated plans to push for the center to be at Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus, a 60-acre business area in Georgetown, which county leaders broke ground on last week.
"They want hotel development at that site to also go along with the other businesses they're trying to draw in," Epperson said.
Proposals for this first phase are due Oct. 25, with the contract expected to be awarded in January. Epperson said the team is prepared even if the answer is that a convention center isn't the right idea in Southern Indiana right now.
"They can come back and say no and at that point we're done," he said. "We're ready for that if it happens."
But Jerry Acy, executive director for the River Ridge Development Authority, said even if the study goes this way, it will be valuable to have the data gleaned from it.
"The initial phase is going to do some broad analysis of what the potential...might be," he said. "It will be a pretty comprehensive study."
