NEW ALBANY — Historic Town Clock Church is getting some major help in efforts to further sustain and highlight the New Albany site that once served as a link in the Underground Railroad.
Two grants were recently awarded for Town Clock Church, which is also known as Second Baptist Church.
The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County's board of directors approved a $200,000 grant that will allow the church to lease space adjacent to its property for staging and storage of memorabilia.
Town Clock Church has also been awarded a $10,000 grant through a fund designated for projects that help protect significant African American landmarks in Indiana.
The Caesars Foundation grant provides lease funding for the church as part of a project that will also bring additional residential space to the city.
Sprigler Construction plans to raze a structure adjacent to the East Main Street church. According to board officials, the contractor will then build a new building with the top floor to be designated for condo-style apartments.
Under the agreement with the foundation, the bottom floor will be reserved space for the church under a 50-year lease agreement with an option-to-buy clause.
Board member Shawn Carruthers, who is the president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said the building is vacant and in “pretty bad shape.”
“It's going to be used for kind of a staging area for tours as well as a place to put artifacts,” Carruthers said of the planned new space.
Though the pandemic has obviously impacted most in-person events, the church is typically a popular place for field trips and visitor tours, in addition to hosting an active congregation. The church's sizable steeple was viewed as a sign of hope for those seeking freedom after the building was completed in 1852.
The Town Clock Church is also a passion of Jerry Finn, outgoing executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County. Finn helped launch Friends of the Town Clock Church, which has headed fundraising efforts for restorations and additions to the property.
Though he emphasized the project is a great use of funds because it helps improve the streetscape, adds residential space and supports the efforts of the members of the historic church, Carruthers said the grant is also special because it's also a way of thanking Finn.
“It's a nice kind of retirement gift in his honor for everything he's done for the Caesars Foundation,” Carruthers said.
The late Standiford H. Cox was the first Black chemist to work at Eli Lilly and Co. when he joined the business in 1957. He established two funds during his lifetime with the Central Indiana Community Foundation — one named after him, and the other his parents — which support causes linked to preserving significant African American sites in Indiana.
The Indiana Landmarks' African American Landmarks Committee is an adviser for both funds. In the latest round of grants, the Standiford H. Cox fund provided $135,000 for 15 different projects in the state.
The Town Clock Church was designated to receive $10,000 to help insulate the attic of the structure.
“Stan Cox has left an incredible legacy to the people of Indiana,” said Mark Dollase, vice president of preservation services at Indiana Landmarks in a news release announcing the grants.
“We are honored to work with the Central Indiana Community Foundation in a partnership that will aid in the restoration of important African American landmarks for years to come.”
