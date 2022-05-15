NEW ALBANY — The beautiful central gasolier in the Town Clock Church will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Second Baptist Church at 300 E. Main St. in New Albany.
All are welcome to share in the event. Parking is available in the lot across from the church at Third and Main Street.
When the church was dedicated on July 30, 1852 after three years of construction, the main sanctuary had five brass gasoliers, made possible by the newly gasified city. The 1852 article in The Tribune states, “The ceiling is twenty feet high, handsomely ornamented, suspending five richly designed chandeliers, the center one displaying twelve burners, and the others four each.”
Sometime during the 1960s, when the church interior was being painted, the large central gasolier disappeared. For 60 years since, nothing has hung from the ornamental medallion on the ceiling where the large, central, and stately 12-burner gasolier once shone.
The Friends of the Town Clock Church has been searching for the past five years for the original large chandelier but it was not able to be located. A replica was searched for nationwide. Generous donors have allowed the Friends of the Town Clock Church to find and have a suitable replacement manufactured, shipped and installed.
The Friends of the Town Clock Church is a nonprofit dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, beautification, fundraising, and long-term planning for the historical building and gardens. To contribute to the ongoing restoration of the gardens and church, contact Jerry Finn, Treasurer of the Friends of the Town Clock Church, 502-645-2332 or Jerry@townclockchurch.org. Information about the Friends group and the history of the Town Clock Church and the role it played in the Underground Railroad in the Metro area is available at TownClockChurch.org.
