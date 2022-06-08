NEW ALBANY — Tours of the Underground Railroad Town Clock Church will be held on Saturday, each hour, on the hour, beginning at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 3 p.m.
The historic church’s antebellum congregation was involved in the Underground Railroad before, during and after the Civil War. Tour guides will provide history of the Underground Railroad movement in the metro area. The tour is free and open to the public. The church is now the home of the Second Baptist congregation as 300 E. Main St. in New Albany.
Attendees are asked to maintain a safe social distance or wear masks inside and be vaccinated against COVID and boosted if eligible so we can protect each other as much as possible from the virus.
The community is welcome to attend this free event. Parking is available on the street or possibly in the lot across from the church at Third and Main streets. Main Street construction is an issue for attendees.
The tour is sponsored by the Friends of the Town Clock Church; a nonprofit organization dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, beautification, fundraising, and long-term planning for the historical building. To contribute to the ongoing restoration of the church and gardens, go to the web site or contact Jerry Finn, Treasurer of the Friends of the Town Clock Church, 502-645-2332, jerry@townclockchurch.org.
