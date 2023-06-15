NEW ALBANY — The historic Underground Railroad Town Clock Church will soon get a new coat of paint to preserve its significant features.
The cost of painting all the wood on the church, repairing damaged areas that have been covered over with metal, as well as all the wood in the garden will cost $60,000. The Friends of the Town Clock Church is actively raising funds to cover the cost and are excited to announce a grant for $15,000 from the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox, Sr. Memorial Fund and Standiford H. Cox Fund, Funds of the Central Indiana Community Foundation.
“We never want the church to get in the condition it was when we started this project in 2015,” said Irv Stumler, restoration chairperson.
Stumler noted that even though it has only been eight years since the wood was painted, it was in such poor condition at that time that additional care is needed. Stumler shared that there will be restoration of the wood crown molding in the eaves and gables that has been covered with metal sheeting due to its deterioration over time.
DM masonry has been awarded the contract to do the painting. Frank Delbridge, president, is very familiar with the church, having done much of the restoration over the last decade. His involvement goes all the way back to 1996 when a group of community leaders worked to preserve the church and paint the wood in the clock tower and throughout the exterior of the church.
Pat Harrison, local philanthropist, and donor to the work of the preservation of the Town Clock Church, remembers helping rally the community in 1996 to paint the clock tower.
“The Homebuilders Association of Southern Indiana told then-Mayor Regina Overton they wanted to do something to benefit the City of New Albany. She immediately suggested we repaint the deteriorating clock tower on the 2nd Baptist Church,” Harrison said. She tells of Terry Wright getting the paint donated as well as the labor to get the job done.
Harrison went on to tell why she is so passionate about the project and its preservation.
“Historic buildings are so important to a community, especially the Town Clock Church. It is the seat of the Underground Railroad.” She stated, “Some people need to see to believe. This church is one place where it happened and you can feel it when you walk inside.”
The church has been recognized as one of the last remaining pristine buildings in the Metro Louisville area with direct involvement in the Underground Railroad where Freedom Seekers fleeing slavery through Kentucky could find a refuge and help with their dangerous journey north. The historic church’s antebellum congregation was involved in the Underground Railroad before, during and after the Civil War.
“We are looking for additional donors to help us raise the funds for this important work,” said Jerry Finn, treasurer and fundraiser for the Friends Board. “We knew this day was coming and planned for it. The Board has been working to have the necessary funds for the wood restoration, but we are not there yet. This grant will help immensely.”
The Second Baptist Church, also known as the Town Clock Church, is part of the National Parks Service Network to Freedom locations telling the story of the Underground Railroad. The Friends of the Town Clock Church is a nonprofit dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, beautification, fundraising, and long-term planning for the historical building connected to the Underground Railroad in the Metro area. To contribute, contact Jerry Finn at 502-645-2332 or go the website at www.townclockchurch.org to make an online donation. Gifts can also be sent to the Town Clock Church, PO Box 574, New Albany, IN 47151.
