State Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville) will host a town hall meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Floyd County Library to discuss the 2020 legislative session.
The main branch of the library is located at 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. Grooms encourages residents of Senate District 46 to attend and share their thoughts on issues facing the community and state.
For more information, contact S46@iga.in.gov or 317-234-9425.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.