CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is reminding residents to cut the grass.
Although Code Enforcement works year-round, the first yard code enforcements went out about two to three weeks ago.
“We’ve already issued in excess of 30 already this year,” said Clarksville Building Commissioner Rick Barr. “People aren’t mowing like they used to.”
Barr said there’s been a large amount of rain lately and a number of events in the area, so Code Enforcement understands if some people haven’t gotten around to mowing.
“We don’t beat up on people if they call us up and have a legitimate excuse, we will work with them and get it taken care of,” he said.
The biggest concern is that most grass complaints come from neighbors of the uncut properties, he said.
The town’s ordinance requires people keep properties free of high weeds, grass or other vegetation.
“If we go by a property and it’s over 10 inches we will tag the property and that property is tagged with a sticker indicating you’re in violation of the ordinance,” Barr said.
After a property is tagged a resident has five calendar days to cut the grass or hire someone who can do that for them.
If Code Enforcement comes by and the lawn isn’t mowed by then, they will hire a third party to mow the grass. The town could place a lien on a property if it’s not compliant and that could remain until the owner pays for the mowing of a property. Costs for this could be over $100 for a resident.
Anyone with questions can contact the Building Department at 812-283-1510.
