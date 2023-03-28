The Town of Clarksville is continuing its tradition of celebrating our nation’s independence with music. Town leaders are once again organizing an Independence Day concert with patriotic music and are searching for local residents with a talent for singing.
The concert will be hosted at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. Rehearsals will be each Sunday at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s beginning May 21, however, rehearsals will not be on Memorial Day weekend or Fathers’ Day weekend.
Clarksville District 2 Councilman John Gilkey is once again serving as the organizer for the event. He says residents don’t need to be experienced singers to participate in this community event and that all talent levels are welcome to join in the fun. Even Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey joined the choir in 2022. Anyone interested in participating or getting more information can contact Councilman Gilkey at jgilkey@townofclarksville.com.
If residents choose not to join the group, Councilman Gilkey and the Clarksville Town Council would like to invite all local residents to enjoy the free concert on Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.