CLARKSVILLE — Time is officially ticking for the fate of the former Colgate-Palmolive plant in Clarksville, home of the iconic 40-foot Colgate Clock.
Officials with the Town of Clarksville said Friday they wanted to clear up any rumors and misinformation swirling about this week's condemnation of the former Colgate Palmolive Plant at 1410 South Clark Boulevard.
"Since the historical prison site, more commonly known as Colgate, was acquired more than 11-years-go we have witnessed the deprecation and degradation of one of the town's most historical sites," said Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey.
Ramsey said the town is taking action because the intention is to preserve the historical area, including the clock, and despite master plans being established for the area, nothing has happened.
"Eminent domain is the last resort," Ramsey said. "We have exhausted all other options. If we allow the site to continue to degrade over the next decade it would lead to demolition."
The use of eminent domain allows the town to gain control of the property Ramsey said, adding it doesn't mean the property is officially condemned or it's going to be demolished.
Town officials voted at Tuesday's meeting to use eminent domain against Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments to develop the site. Colgate-Palmolive Co. operated the plant until it closed in 2007. The property was unused until it was purchased in 2011 by Boston Development Group LLC. It was transferred in 2014 to Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC.
A master plan for the area from Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments was submitted to the town in September 2019. It included the development of a hotel, several parking areas as well as site stabilization and cleanup of some of the buildings on the property.
The town said those items haven't come to fruition.
"I think it's important to note that a majority of these structures do not have fire suppression," Ramsey said. "A lot of the buildings on site do not have electricity or running water. That kind of gives you an idea of the state where we're at. It's serious.
Greg Fifer, an attorney representing the town, said the process could take 12 to 18 months to complete. Indiana's eminent domain process includes multiple steps from start to finish.
The first thing the town would do is have the property surveyed and obtain an appraisal report. Following that, the town would need to provide Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments an offer for the property, with a copy of the appraisal used to establish the purchasing price.
"They'll have the opportunity to file objections...and the court will decide on those objections," Fifer said.
Fifer said the Town hasn't had any contact with Clarks Landing Enterprises since the resolution passed Tuesday, but based on the history with this situation, he's not optimistic the ownership group is "anxious" to sell.
Attorney Justin Endres is representing Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC. In an email to the News and Tribune on Wednesday he said that the group does have plans for the property.
"We continue to bring more jobs and investment into South Clarksville," he wrote.
"Former Colgate Palmolive plant, once the largest toothpaste making factory in the world, has more than two million square feet of built space within 54 buildings. Currently 20 buildings have about 850,000 square feet of usable space. To put that space into perspective, the building with the clock is 30,000 square feet. The total built out space is almost 20 times the size of the clock building. The site is a designated historic district listed on the national register of historic places, spanning over 50 acres of land Near on the Ohio River and is designated an opportunity zone."
"The only concern of the Clarksville Historic Commission that we are aware of is with respect to Building 44. That building is a small 3377-square foot building sitting on the east end of the property. The town of Clarksville has previously identified a road in the approved Development plans from 2009, which is prior to current ownership. Those plans require Building 44 to be removed."
We continue to bring investment and jobs to the community."
Ramsey said for the town, the first step is preserving the area.
"Our main goal is the preservation of buildings on site," Ramsey said. "If those buildings can be saved. In terms of how those buildings are developed, we don't care. This is about saving the structures for future generations."
