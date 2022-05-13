CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is recognizing the history of nine homes built 100 years or earlier.
On Thursday, the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission presented its second historic house recognition program. The commission presented plaques to owners of the historic homes throughout the town.
Jim Kenney, a member of the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission, said “we see it as one of our responsibilities to tell the stories of Clarksville’s past, whether it’s buildings or people.”
Clark County Historian Jeanne Burke compiled the history of the nine homes for the home recognition. This includes background on homes such as the “The Noon House” on East Riverside Drive, which served as a barracks for a Civil War recruitment camp and has been in the same family for six generations.
“The Hill House” on Kenwood Avenue also features Civil War history. The first owner, Nathan Hill, was a soldier in the war, and he enlisted with his cousin George Hill. Both cousins believed the other had died in the Battle of Bean’s Station in North Carolina, and it wasn’t until 35 years later they were reunited in Southern Indiana.
Kenney said the program includes “homes where there’s a lot of pride in ownership.” It also recognized “The Fouts House,” built in 1911 on Harrison Avenue, which was in poor condition before it was renovated and saved by Indiana Landmarks.
Homes honored by the commission include:
• “The Noon” House at 421-423 E. Riverside Drive (built in 1861)
• “The Hill House” at 511 Kenwood Ave. (built 1897)
• “The Raab House” at 337 Howard Ave. (built 1888)
• “The Perry-Nutter House” at 348 W. Stansifer Ave. (built 1889)
• “The Jennings House” at 402 Arlington Ave. (built 1899)
• “The Grover House” at 200 S. Elm St. (built 1906)
• “The Fouts House” at 619 W. Harrison Ave. (built 1911)
• “The Volmer House” at 907 Taggart Ave. (built 1912)
• “The Meyer House” at 1021 Gutford Road (built 1912)
