CLARKSVILLE — A construction project at Lincoln Drive in Clarksville is taking longer than expected because of various delays.
The Town of Clarksville has provided an updated timeline for the wastewater project in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood off of Lewis and Clark Parkway. The project began in late March and was originally scheduled to conclude at the end of the year, but final completion is now projected for early 2023.
Crews are taking out a 20-year-old pump station at Lincoln Drive and replacing it with new pipes. Brittany Montgomery, the town’s utilities director, asks for patience from residents as the project proceeds.
She said the wastewater project is needed to provide adequate sewer service in the future.
“In the end, it will be much better service in regards to sanitary sewers, and the likelihood of breaks and other issues will be greatly reduced,” she said.
The town has presented an updated schedule for traffic plans, which are subject to change. Ongoing construction work has closed down Lincoln Drive from Adams Avenue to Maplewood Drive. The closure is projected to last through Sept. 21.
Johnson Lane to Highland Avenue will be closed from Sept. 1 to Sept. 16. The closure of Lincoln Drive from Maplewood Drive to Lewis and Clark Parkway will take place from Sept. 22 to Nov. 17.
Upon the closure of Lincoln Drive from Maplewood to Lewis and Clark Parkway, residents will not be able to access the neighborhood from Lewis and Clark, and they will need to take detours. They could use Eastern Boulevard and cut through the Green Acres neighborhood, or they could use Brown Station Way and get off at Randolph Avenue, where a new traffic light has been installed.
The closure of eastbound lanes of Lewis and Clark Parkway and the conversion of the westbound lanes to one lane each way from Johnson Lane to Lincoln Drive will take place from Nov. 9 to Jan. 20.
The town could potentially have to lay lines across Lewis and Clark Parkway from Lincoln Drive to Providence Way, but Montgomery said the goal is to use a different approach that would not involve cutting through the roadway. If that phase does occur, it would involve the closure of westbound lanes at the Lewis and Clark intersection.
Montgomery said one of the reasons for the project’s delay was the need to transfer crews from the wastewater project when a sinkhole was discovered in May near Derby Dinner Playhouse on Marriott Drive. This led to emergency repairs for more than a month before crews returned to the Lincoln Drive project.
The town discovered that the depth required to lay new pipes was longer than expected, causing crews to dig trenches more than 40 feet deep in some sections.
