CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is seeking a new economic development director to lead major projects such as the ongoing establishment of a downtown district.
The town launched a search last week to fill the position, which has been vacant since Nic Langford, Clarksville's former redevelopment director, stepped down in August of 2022.
Town Manager Kevin Baity said the town conducted an initial search following Langford's departure, but the candidate pool did not meet the qualifications town officials were seeking, and they delayed the search.
The position was posted locally and nationally, Baity said. The town is accepting applications until Monday, June 5.
"We're hoping to spread the word and attain some candidates from additional areas that may not have been reached in the first search," he said.
According to the job description, the town is seeking "an outgoing, creative and progressive leader with the experience and skills needed to take the town to the next level and help realize its vision for continued sustainable growth and development."
"The new Economic Development Director will be a resourceful and dynamic innovator who will work closely with the Town Manager in setting achievable goals and developing viable strategies while addressing the needs and expectations of a diverse and rapidly changing community."
The town has rebranded the redevelopment director position to economic development director, but the job duties will not change.
"We thought that the term economic development director was more open to economic development in total — not just redeveloping properties but all economic development — so that was the reason that we made the change," Baity said.
The salary for the position is $85,000. Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said as the town is offering "a financial and benefits package that would be attractive to potential candidates."
“There is a lot of competition for quality candidates, but the Town of Clarksville has a benefits package that is second to none,” Conklin said. “Candidates will be blown away during the interview process of what we have to offer.”
The economic development director will work with Baity to lead the development of South Clarksville, including the new downtown area on Main Street. Plans for the riverfront area include multi-use developments, luxury apartments, hotels, restaurants and a potential convention center.
The director will oversee and implement changes in the town's Catapult Central Clarksville (3C) Master Plan, and the director will work with River Heritage Conservancy for the development of Origin Park.
"The town has a lot of potential for projects," Baity said. "The town has invested a lot of money in putting together not only studies but master plans. We own a lot of property that can be made available for development and/or redevelopment, and we need a position there, a person there who can guide and direct that department and make sure that Clarksville continues to move forward because a community [that] is not taking steps forward is actually moving backward."
Last fall, the town's capital projects manager also stepped down, so the Town of Clarksville is also planning to hire for that position once the new economic development director is selected.
Go to townofclarksville.com/employment/ to learn more about the economic development director position.
