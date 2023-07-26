CLARKSVILLE – Clarksville administrators have selected a new economic development director to continue building on the success and momentum currently underway in the growing southern Indiana community. Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity announced that Tammi Gibson will be joining the town staff beginning Aug. 7.
“Clarksville is exploding with new development, so it is no surprise that we had a great amount of interest in the position,” Baity said. “We are very happy Tammi will be joining our team and hit the ground running with her vast business experience and knowledge of Southern Indiana.”
Gibson comes to Clarksville after spending the last two years as executive director of the Washington County Economic Growth Partnership in Salem. Her background includes a wealth of experience in sales territory management, real estate, marketing, website management and more. Gibson holds a degree in communications management from Robert Morris University.
“I am flattered that the Town of Clarksville selected me as the new economic development director," Gibson said. “Our region has such a strong pool of worthy candidates, and I am thrilled to be chosen to lead Clarksville into the future.”
Gibson joins the Town of Clarksville at an exciting time with tremendous growth currently underway in South Clarksville, a new 3C Master Plan for the future of the Lewis and Clark Parkway corridor, and increased opportunities for redevelopment of vacant retail.
“Clarksville has such a great mix of history and new development,” Gibson said. “It is apparent that everyone associated with the town is passionate for future growth, while maintaining the history and charming aspects. I am excited to work with such a proactive and motivated team.”
Gibson resides in Salem with her husband Mark and her daughter Maggie. Her son Jimmy is currently a student at the University of Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.