CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is considering plans for a Southern Indiana conference center in its new downtown area.
The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission will consider moving forward with the project in South Clarksville after a recommendation from SoIN Tourism.
The proposed riverfront site is located within the floodwall near the Current812 and Bolt + Tie development.
Mike Mustain, a Clarksville Town Council member and president of the town's redevelopment commission, expressed his excitement about the potential conference center.
"We are very much in a very good position located between Jeffersonville and New Albany and just across the river from Louisville," he said. "The convention center is going to be a major undertaking, but it's also going to be a major attraction for Clarksville and South Clarksville."
The conference center is expected to be discussed at the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission's Aug. 29 meeting.
SoIN Tourism Executive Director Jim Epperson said the bureau looks forward to partnering with the Town of Clarksville for the project. He noted the significance of bringing a conference center to the region.
"It's going to be more than just South Clarksville because people — when they come to visit for a meeting or a conference or an event — they don't necessarily keep all of their money expended right there at the conference center. They go out to dinner at night...they go shopping, and so all of our communities in Southern Indiana will see some economic benefit from this."
Mustain said the next steps for the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission include establishing a financial package, developing a design and preparing to send the project out to bid.
"Right now, we are at the point where [SoIN Tourism] has given the nod saying this is probably the most likely or logical place to put it, so it's very, very preliminary right now to go into the specifics," he said.
Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said that for years the town has considered the possibility of a conference center while planning for the South Clarksville development, and he described it as the "perfect location."
"We were very excited when we received word that we would be the preferred site of the conference center," he said. "South Clarksville is booming with all kinds of new development and multi-use residential — we're trying to make it a really walkable, livable area, and it's a great location across the river within walking distance of the walking bridge and the Ohio River Greenway."
Epperson said SoIN has been discussing the possibility of bringing a conference center to Southern Indiana for years, noting the interest in bringing out-of-town business to the area.
The bureau hired C.H. Johnson Consulting, a Chicago-based firm, to complete a feasibility study on the matter. The first phase explored whether the region should pursue a conference center and established criteria, and the second phase looked into site selection.
Epperson said the second phase identified South Clarksville and the Jeffboat in Jeffersonville as top sites.
In the third phase, the study identified South Clarksville as the preferred site.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he is disappointed and surprised by the recommendation from SoIN Tourism, and he feels that Jeffersonville would be a better fit.
"I think the convention center is good for Southern Indiana," he said. "I think all the communities will benefit from it. If you look at the new business growth and new family growth in Clark County and Floyd County, there's one city that stands far and above every other town and city in this region, and I'm just a little perplexed that they chose to put this in Clarksville."
The study noted that in comparison to the Jeffboat site, the Clarksville site is projected to be the least expensive of the two.
The projected cost for the proposed Clarksville conference center is $53.3 million versus $56.3 million for Jeffersonville.
The Clarksville site also has a "faster time to market," and the conference center project "doesn't align" with the Jeffboat timeline, according to C.H. Johnson.
The study also identified the Clarksville site's location within the flood wall as a strength.
The Jeffboat site is located right along the riverfront, and the study noted concerns about "significant flooding risk."
C.H. Johnson mentioned the proximity of the Clarksville site to both downtown Jeffersonville and the redevelopment in South Clarksville.
Denton Floyd Real Estate Group previously proposed both a conference center and hotel at a particular development site in South Clarksville, but according to town officials, the conference center site now under consideration would be a separate project at a different location.
The study recommends a public-private partnership, which means "a private entity would be responsible for operating, managing and maintaining the facility."
The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission owns the proposed conference center site.
"In this scenario, the conference center would be owned by a public authority and marketed by SoIN Tourism," the study states.
Conklin said South Clarksville is a "blank canvas" as it develops its downtown.
"We can build all of the downtown area around this conference center to only help it succeed even further, whether that be bringing additional retail or more restaurants," he said.
"We've already got the TEN20 Brewery that's going on down there. We already have another restaurant that's going to be in [the Current 812 development], so now knowing that this conference center is going to become a reality in South Clarksville, it will only bring in more of those types of businesses that will interest our visitors from out of town."
Luanne Mattson, assistant director at SoIN Tourism, noted the value of introducing new people to the Southern Indiana area.
"A lot of times people get introduced to an area because they are at a meeting there, and then they go, well, this was kind of cool, and then they come back," she said.
