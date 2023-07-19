GEORGETOWN — The Town of Georgetown aims to expand recreational access in the community through a new trail and additional amenities to the town's park.
The town is applying for the state's Next Level Trails grant to begin the development of a trail, which would start in Georgetown Park and eventually connect with Floyd County's new regional park.
Georgetown Town Manager Reny Keener said the town can apply for up to $2 million in grant funding. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources administers the grant. The town is still finalizing its application, which is due Aug. 1.
The proposed multi-use trail will be a 10-foot-wide pathway for walking, biking and running, and the town's portion of the trail would be approximately 1.75 miles long.
It will start at Georgetown Park and go east following the railroad tracks. The trail will go along Church Alley, and it will cross the south side of the railroad tracks, going from Heavenly Way to Baylor-Wissman Road.
The trail will go to North Tucker Road, at which point Floyd County would pick up the rest of the project, Keener said. The trail would also include a connection to the area around Family Dollar on Canal Lane.
The path would connect with businesses and sidewalks in the area, and in the future, the goal is to continue sidewalks to the west side of town to connect with the Georgetown Drive-in and/or the Village House Coffee.
The town's plans will also tie in with recent projects to connect the community.
"So the vision of the trail is to help make the town more connected," Keener said. "We already started with our sidewalk project of connecting amenities through town such as the park, the school, housing — our current sidewalk goes down to the Family Dollar. Eventually, we're going to connect it out to Lazy Sundaes, which is the ice cream place in town and then down to Georgetown Christian Church on the west side."
If the town receives the state funding, it would support land acquisition, trail development and amenities along the trail. The town will likely learn whether it has received the grant by the late fall or early winter.
The state is awarding up to $7.5 million for local projects in this round of Next Level Trails.
It could take about six months to a year to acquire property for the trail, and trail development could take another six months to a year. If awarded the grant, the county would be required to complete the project in four years.
"So we're about a year away from completion if everything goes quickly," Keener said. "It could take two years to complete."
On Tuesday, the Floyd County Commissioners approved a letter of support for the planned trail project. The plans include an eventual connection with the Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus in Edwardsville.
The county is developing a 200-acre regional park near Novaparke, which will be located near the Brookstone subdivision and across from the Knob Hills development.
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said the trail fits in with the county's comprehensive plan, which highlighted residents' interest in the development of additional amenities such as pedestrian and biking paths.
"I think anytime a community does quality-of-life projects like this, it's always a good thing," he said. "And I think having the first section of the trail that hopefully in the future will connect to the county's regional park and throughout the county — I can tell you, I think it's an exciting, exciting project for the town and for the community as a whole."
Keener emphasizes that there are currently no recreational trails in the town, and the Georgetown trail would serve as the "backbone" to the potential development of other trails in the community.
"Georgetown and Greenville are outside of a five-mile radius to the closest trail, so this Georgetown trail would put Georgetown and Greenville within a five-mile radius," he said. "We're hoping that the county continues our trail vision not just to Novaparke, but we'd be looking at future Next Level Trails projects to connect to amenities such as Floyd Central High School, Highlander Point and the Town of Greenville."
He noted the demand for recreational access with the growth occurring in the community, including new housing developments and the Novaparke campus.
The Town of Georgetown is also looking ahead as officials consider potential funding from the second round of the state's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funding.
The goal is to improve Georgetown Park with the addition of new amenities.
As regions seek READI funding, Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority would organize a plan with proposed projects. If the RDA is awarded funding in the next round, communities across Southern Indiana would receive millions of dollars for projects.
The Town of Georgetown is hoping to be included in the RDA plan to request $8 million to $10 million for upgrades to the park. This would include features such as an inclusive playground that would be accessible to people of all abilities.
"That includes the all-inclusive splash pad and playground, that includes upgrading the current parking lots and then adding additional parking lots," Keener said. "And then we would further the Georgetown trail by creating a trail that loops around the park and then have sidewalks that would go to the different amenities such as the ballpark and the playground."
The town would also seek a new concession stand/restroom area, the addition of turf to the softball field, a new dog park and a new amphitheater with seating.
If awarded READI funding, the Town of Georgetown would likely start the construction of park amenities in the summer or fall of 2024.
Lopp described the town's plans for the park as an "exciting opportunity."
"I think we're just very supportive of communities in the area and just want to lend our support to show that the county's excited about the opportunities that take place in other municipalities within the county," he said. "We want to cheerlead a little bit for them and help them out any way we can."
