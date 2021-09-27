CLARKSVILLE — Toys for Tots is preparing to kick off its campaign to provide holiday gifts for children across Southern Indiana.
The Marine Corp. Reserve's Toys for Tots will collect new unwrapped toys and monetary donations Friday during a kickoff event Friday at Mission BBQ on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Debbie Adams, local coordinator for Toys for Tots in Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Washington and Scott counties, said a booth will be set up outside the restaurant for donations, and the drive will continue until early December.
The local Toys for Tots is run through the Southeast Marines Indiana Detachment 1394.
Starting Dec. 10, the toys will be passed out to families at the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana at Green Valley Road in New Albany.
Adams said the goal is for "no child to go without opening a gift of some kind of toy on Christmas morning.”
“It’s not always easy for parents to buy toys when they also need food or clothing,” she said.
Toys for Tots provides toys for more than 3,000 children in Southern Indiana, and the goal is to collect about 10,000 toys each year. The toys are given to disadvantaged families who are registered for the program.
About three toys per child are typically given to families, Adams said. The drive collects toys for children from newborns to age 12.
Toys for Tots encourages people to donate books as well as toys, and families also receive bikes and stuffed animals.
In the past, the local Toys for Tots campaign has collected plenty of monetary donations at the kickoff event as people stop by the booth on their way to lunch or dinner, Adams said, and people can stop by to donate money or toys whether they are eating at Mission BBQ or not.
Over the next few months, Toys for Tots donation boxes will be set up at businesses across Southern Indiana.
Before the pandemic, families had been able to go to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana to pick out their toys, but due to COVID, Toys for Tots is now packaging the toys in bags for families to pick up.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Toys for Tots saw plenty of toy donations last year, Adams said.
“We’ve been very fortunate that our community has given a lot, and I hope they keep it up,” she said.
