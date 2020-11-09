CLARKSVILLE — Community members are raising money and collecting toys to benefit hundreds of Southern Indiana children in need this holiday season.
Toys for Tots’ 8th annual Toy Run to collect toys and funds for this year’s campaign took place Sunday. More than 800 people assembled with their motorcycles, and attendees raised 1,250 toys and $800 at the event.
Toys for Tots is a program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect new, unwrapped toys to be distributed to disadvantaged families for Christmas gifts. So far this year, Toys for Tots in Southern Indiana has collected nearly 3,000 toys and about $2,500, and collections will continue until the first week of December, according to coordinator Debby Adams.
The campaign seems to going well this year, Adams said, and she hopes to keep up the pace as the holiday season approaches.
“We just started the first of October, and things are just coming in as normal,” Adams said. “I hope we continue to stay this way closer to Christmas when we do the bulk of the collecting.”
The campaign typically collects at least 8,000 toys through the drive, and she expects to serve even more families this year due to unemployment and financial struggles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We typically serve about 3,000 children a year — that’s what it’s been in the past, and we anticipate this year to be a little more,” Adams said. “We typically distribute about 9,000 toys. We do anticipate a great need this year.”
All bikers participating in Sunday’s event brought toys for the Toys for Tots drive, and they rode from Woodstock Drive in Clarksville to the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Charlestown.
The campaign far surpassed its goal of collecting 500 to 600 toys at the motorcycle run, Adams said. The motorcycle run is the campaign’s biggest event of the year.
“That’s a great turnout,” Adams said. “It’s wonderful, in time of the pandemic and everything going on.”
Adams said the pandemic has created some challenges due to concerns about congregating for special events, and some businesses have not been collecting this year. However, many businesses are continuing to set out boxes for Toys for Tots collections and raise funds for the campaign, including stores such as Walmart and Menards.
Toys for Tots partners with the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana for the collection and distribution of the toys. The Salvation Army stores the toys at its facility on Green Valley Road in New Albany, and families will pick out the toys in December.
