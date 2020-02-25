FLOYD COUNTY — An 18-wheel tractor-trailer slid off a section of Corydon Pike early Tuesday morning, forcing closure of the road as crews worked to remove the trailer.
According to Floyd County Police Chief Wayne Kessinger, the driver lost control of his rig and it slid off the side of the road. The driver was not injured.
"It could have been a lot worse," Kessinger said. "No other cars were involved and he didn't do a complete rollover. Apparently he wasn't familiar with the area. That road is not designed for 18 wheelers."
