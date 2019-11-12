FLOYD COUNTY — The right lane of Interstate 64 westbound will be closed on the upper deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge in Floyd County, beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, while crews complete additional beam inspections. Previous inspection work took place last week.
All work is expected to be complete by end of day Wednesday, weather permitting.
Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free throughout the work zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.