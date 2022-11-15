CLARK COUNTY — A new traffic light has been approved and will be built on Charlestown road at the entrance of the Plum Creek subdivision.
The project is estimated to cost between $800,000-$850,000 and will be paid by the Town of Clarksville. Construction for the light will begin in 2023.
Clarksville had to ask permission for construction of the light from Clark County because its location is outside the town’s limits. The town will be in charge of maintaining the light as well.
Krista Campisano has been a resident of the Plum Creek subdivision for 17 years and said she has been waiting for the traffic light for the past decade.
“When there’s no traffic, it could take eight minutes to get to Silver Creek High School, but that’s at five in the morning,” Campisano said. “Most of the time it is a good 30-minute drive because it takes 15 minutes to get out of the subdivision.”
She said she has seen four car accidents happen at the intersection, and has heard of more occuring there from others in her subdivision.
When the new light is installed, it should help improve safety at the intersection according to Kevin Baity, Clarksville’s town manager.
“Traffic impact analysis has determined that a traffic light there could improve the safety of the intersection,” Baity said. “…as well as slow down the traffic to allow other traffic to get onto (County Road)311.”
Residents of the area started working with the Clarksville Town Council about eight years ago. Councilman Aaron Stonecipher put in a request for traffic studies to meet state standards for installing a traffic light.
In order to meet the standards, they needed to have three tests done at the intersection.
“When we requested the first test, there weren’t enough cars,” Campisano said. “But by the time we requested it a second and third time, the number was astronomical. It was like it doubled each time we did it.”
After meeting the requirements for the traffic light, Clarksville held a budget meeting and started planning for the light.
“We are super excited that the council was able to make it happen,” Campisano said. ”We feel like this is going to be a great addition and it’s going to save lives.”
