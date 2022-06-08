CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to make adjustments Thursday evening to the existing work zone between Exits 7 and 9 on Interstate 65 near Sellersburg.
Construction began in April to replace large structures and an archway under the interstate at Camp Run Creek.
Starting around 10 p.m. Thursday evening, motorists can expect single-lane closures and a series of rolling slow-downs while crews adjust striping at the northbound crossover in the work zone. This work is expected to be complete by early Friday morning, prior to rush hour. Starting Friday, the crossover will begin further south to avoid damage to existing drainage inlets on I-65.
The next phase of the project is scheduled to begin in late July or early August, when all I-65 traffic will move to the northbound side of I-65. Construction is expected to continue in the area through late October.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.