CLARK COUNTY — A suspect with multiple warrants is in custody in after a traffic stop in Clark County Wednesday.
Trevor A. Money, 30, was one of two arrested when an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped him on Interstate 65 for an expired license plate. Once stopped, the trooper discovered he had five separate warrants out of Floyd County including possession of methamphetamine, according to a news release.
For the Wednesday stop, Money also faces a preliminary class A misdemeanor for driving while suspended.
Police said the passenger, Victoria S. LaMaster, was found to have more than 21 grams of what police believed was methamphetamine, along with marijuana. She was arrested and faces preliminary charges of a level 4 felony for possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony for trafficking with an inmate, a level 6 felony for possession of a syringe and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Formal charges have not yet been filed. Both suspects live in New Albany.
