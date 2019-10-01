CLARKSVILLE – A traffic stop around 12:30 Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a Jeffersonville man on multiple drug charges.
Indiana State Trooper Tatum Rohlfing was patrolling on Lewis and Clark Parkway when he observed a pickup truck make an unsafe lane movement. After checking the vehicle's license plate after pulling it over, the trooper learned the plate returned to a different vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Jay J. Hart, 58, Jeffersonville, was driving on a suspended driver's license. As a result of his investigation, Trooper Rohlfing located over 40 grams of methamphetamine as well as paraphernalia. Hart was arrested at the scene and, in addition to the traffic offenses, is charged with the following: dealing in methamphetamine, level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, class A misdemeanor.
