CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to switch traffic starting Friday night in the existing Interstate 65 construction zone near Sellersburg.
Work began in the spring on a $5 million large pipe replacement project at Camp Run Creek. The project includes replacing twin pipe structures with a 28-foot archway under the interstate and installing a weir or low dam in the creek bed to help alleviate flooding in the area.
Starting around 11 p.m. Friday night, northbound I-65 traffic will be moved from the existing crossover back to northbound travel lanes. Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and rolling slow downs through approximately 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
Similar restrictions will occur Saturday night starting around 11 p.m. as crews move southbound I-65 traffic to the northbound side of the interstate via crossover. This will allow construction to begin beneath southbound lanes. Temporary restrictions are expected to be removed by 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
The entrance ramp from northbound C.R. 311 to southbound I-65 remains closed at Exit 9. The ramp is expected to reopen later this fall once work on I-65 is complete.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
