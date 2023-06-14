CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving, Inc. is continuing work on a slide repair project on Ind. 62 near Charlestown in Clark County. Work began in March to clear trees and move utilities.
On or after Monday, June 26, crews will reduce Ind. 62 to one eastbound and one westbound lane approximately three miles west of Ind. 3 to perform stabilization work along the roadway and adjacent hillside using a dual-level soil nail wall. Restrictions are expected to remain in place through late November.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
