CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Libs Paving plans to begin work this week to add turn lanes at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Perry Crossing Road/Bud Prather Road in Clark County.
Starting on or after Wednesday, crews will begin removing existing pavement markings on U.S. 31, followed by installation of temporary markings. Early next week, southbound traffic will be shifted with barrier wall. Crews are expected to move to the northbound side of U.S. 31 next month.
The contract was awarded to Libs Paving in January and is expected to be complete in late September. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and consider worker safety when traveling through construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
