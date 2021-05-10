CROTHERSVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating after a train struck a passenger car Monday evening near the Scott-Jackson county line.
The driver of the car was airlifted with life-threatening injuries following the crash that occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The initial investigation by crash reconstructionists from the ISP Versailles and Sellersburg Posts indicated that a passenger car driven by Dawson A. Vest, 21, of Austin was traveling westbound on County Road 775 South, just west of U.S. 31. For an unknown reason, Vest's vehicle entered a railroad crossing into the path of a northbound CSX train.
The train collided with the driver's side of the car. After the collision, the car rolled, ejecting Vest from the vehicle. Vest was airlifted from the scene to a Louisville hospital.
The crossing included railroad crossing signs as well as stop signs for traffic on County Road 775 South. The county road was closed for approximately three hours for crash cleanup and investigation. U.S. 31 was briefly closed during the investigation.
The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Jackson County Sheriffs Department, Crothersville Police Department, Jackson County EMS, Scott County EMS, PHI Medical Helicopter, Westside Towing, CSX Railroad, and Louisville & Indiana Railroad.
The investigation is ongoing.
