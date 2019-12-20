NEW ALBANY — Residents of New Albany have grown accustomed to crossing unused railroads throughout the city.
In recent years, the only tracks that see train traffic are those running along the Ohio River off of Main Street, eventually making their way up Corydon Pike. That reality is set to change in the coming months though, as CSX will begin using an idle track that cuts through the city's main grid.
The rails run from the Kentucky & Indiana Bridge through portions of uptown, running along East 15th Street and eventually making their way down Grant Line Road.
Northwest Ordinance Distilling will use the lines for CSX to make deliveries to and from its plant, which was previously home to Pillsbury. Northwest Ordinance Distilling bottles alcohol products for parent company Sazerac.
"As a spirits bottling facility, we will be using the rail lines to ship materials in and out of the plant," public relations manager Amy Preske said. "Currently this is being done via tractor trailers. We currently anticipate the frequency of the rail traffic to be low, which will result in a relative drop in tractor trailer traffic."
Work to update the tracks and roadway intersections started in recent weeks, with crews popping up in areas throughout the city.
No exact timeline for the repairs has been set, but Mayor Jeff Gahan said the work is in full swing.
“It’s fully under construction," he said. "They want it done as soon as possible. They have removed some ties and done some road repairs."
Early phases of the work have seen crews working to tear up and replace older components of the railroads to ready them for renewed traffic. Such construction has seen the closure of sections of roadways along the East 15th Street tracks, including some that have lasted throughout this week.
Another feature of the final product will be improved intersections with the city's streets. Gahan said the city is looking to make these crossings smoother for vehicles.
In total, the line will affect 21 street crossings and nine alleys.
“CSX will pay for asphalt crossing, but we are looking to upgrade seven of those to concrete to make them more smooth," he said. "Asphalt repairs don’t last as long as concrete crossings … concrete is more vehicle friendly. They are much more smooth for drivers.”
In the end, Gahan said the reopening of the railroad is a good thing for the city, along with the company itself.
“People are very curious about it," he said. "It’s been over five years [since track was active]. I don’t expect a lot of delays … I don’t expect long trains. I think it’s a good thing for the city to have rail traffic and that we have the ability to service Sazerac."
Since nearly half a decade has passed since the tracks have been utilized, other city officials are asking city residents to drive carefully once trains begin running again.
"I think people need to be mindful and take precautions when approaching railroad tracks like we have in the past," New Albany City Council President Scott Blair said. "People have been driving over those tracks for years, so we just have to get accustomed to that again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.