NEW ALBANY — Southern Indiana Transit System (SITS), a joint program of the Floyd County Commissioners and Blue River Services, now offers safe, reliable, affordable transportation for people throughout Floyd County, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., including those with disabilities.
SITS can transport residents to stores, the grocery, banks, hospitals, clinics, auto repair shops and other destinations. To schedule a trip, residents simply call 800-654-5490. If they call after hours, they can leave a message and a call-back number.
SITS drivers collect fares before departure, and can accept cash (exact change only) or checks payable to Blue River Services, Inc. (Credit cards cannot be accepted at this time.)
RATES
0 - 10 miles $2 per way, per person
11 - 20 miles $3 per way, per person
20 + miles $4 per way, per person
Personal Care Attendants may ride free to and from the same locations. All other companions must pay the full fare. Families only pay for two individuals. Additional immediate family members ride free. For example, a parent with four children would only pay for themselves and one child.
“The availability of excellent public transportation has an outsized impact on our community, our economy and our quality of life,” said Floyd County Commissioner Shawn Carruthers. “It can determine how easy it is for our residents to get to work, to attend college classes, to get the healthcare they need, to access basic services, to utilize our parks and recreation options, and to take part in community life. This partnership is a step forward toward the goal or providing public transportation that will meet the needs of all of the residents of our county.”
