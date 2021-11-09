NEW WASHINGTON — For those on the board of New Washington’s coming nonprofit transitional house, Tiffany’s Place, addiction and recovery are topics that hit close to home.
The director of Tiffany’s Place, Lauren Campbell, has spent her life serving others, so when she had the idea to start this program she knew there was no turning back.
“If my mind is set on helping someone that’s just what’s going to happen,” Campbell said.
Campbell had previously been using the house to run a private nursing home for seven years, which had to close because she could not sustain it during the pandemic. But Campbell was having a hard time letting the house go.
Down to the wire, as Campbell put it when she was months past when she should have made a decision about the house, she came up with the idea of a recovery home for women struggling with addiction.
“This house is here to help someone,” Campbell said. “The energy in this house is just different, I don’t know how to explain it.”
For Campbell, starting the program was not just about finding a use for the house. She has seen firsthand the need for an extended recovery home. Her brother, now 36, has been struggling with addiction since he was 18, and she has seen her parents burn through money putting him in private facilities.
“Even in Clark County there’s not really a place for men. The state will put you in and out of 30-day programs, over and over and over... My brother [has] probably done 30 days 20 times,” Campbell said.
“The point after those 30 days is where they don’t have the help,” Campbell continued. “After that 30 days they’ve not gotten new job skills, they don’t have new life skills, they don’t know how to function...There’s never been a place for him in that type of setting that he could go and learn how to restart his life.”
While Tiffany’s Place will only be open for women, Campbell said that she hopes to one day be able to financially back a recovery home for men.
“Because I’m a female I can’t directly open, run, start a men’s home,” Campbell said.
As Campbell moved forward with opening the house, she realized that she had to start a nonprofit, because there was not an existing organization in Clark County that she could have branched off of for Tiffany's Place.
She worked to get the permissions needed to run a group home in that part of Clark County, including working with planning and zoning and going in front of the county commissioners. Campbell got everything approved by the end September.
Campbell said that there are several people waiting to donate but the organization first needs a letter from the IRS so the donations can be tax exempt. The program needs more funding before Campbell is comfortable officially opening the doors.
“Everybody wants to get women in here now, I do too. But I can’t help them if I don’t have the resources,” Campbell said.
At full capacity the house will be able to serve 14 women at a time. When the house first opens, four women will be brought in at first, with two new people being brought in every 30 days. This allows for the women who have been there longer to help guide the incoming women through their first few weeks.
When women start the program they will come to the house sober and will have already gone through detox. The program is designed to help women recover in about six months, though Campbell acknowledged that the process is different for everyone and may take longer or shorter for each individual.
While in the program, the women are expected to take part in counseling, meditation, readings and Celebrate Recovery or Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Campbell said the women will take turns cooking dinner for each other and will participate in community meetings. After two weeks, those in the program will also have a job.
“When they come here, these 6-9 months, whatever it takes, is helping them reconnect with who they were before addiction was a part of their life, helping them get a firm footing before they step back out into the real world," Campbell said.
This can also include learning how to do laundry, how to write a resume, how to cook certain recipes, Campbell explained — things that people who have been battling addiction since they were a teenager or have been without a home for a long time will have to learn or relearn.
One aspect of the program Campbell said she thinks is extremely beneficial is a recovery curriculum the women in the program will go through that teaches them about addiction as a disease and how it works in the human brain.
The women that graduate out of the program will always be welcome back to take part in the services, Campbell said.
Though the house will offer the faith-based 12-step recovery program, it is important to Campbell that the house be all-inclusive and open to all women.
“There’s no requirement for who you are when you walk through this door,” Campbell said.
Campbell acknowledged that people in these situations often have a hard time trusting that people are willing to help them and ask for nothing in return.
“We will show them hope, love and faith along the way,” Campbell said.
Looking to give the house a name with meaning, Campbell reached out to her longtime family-friend Brandy Grigsby and asked to name the place in remembrance of her sister, Tiffany Purlee Kelley, who battled addiction and died in 2016, unexpectedly to her family and friends.
Grigsby is also on the board for the nonprofit, and said that being a part of the organization gives her grief a place to go.
Campbell is hopeful that the house will open either at the start of December or January. She said the organization is in need of community support and financial donors to help keep the lights on. Tiffany's Place has an Amazon wishlist where they accept donations. They are also in need of volunteers and strong female mentors for the women that will be in the program.
Any questions or concerns can be directed to Campbell at (812)286-6056 or the Facebook page called Tiffany’s Place.
