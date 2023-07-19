CHARLESTOWN – In a partnership with University of Louisville, Charlestown has been conducting a tree study throughout the city.
The study started a couple weeks ago and is going to take place over eight weeks. It will wrap up in early August and will include a presentation for city leaders and residents featuring the results of the study.
A grant from the National Science Foundation has allowed UofL to have students and staff conduct research. They are mapping tree data, such as species, location, canopy size, height and overall health.
With this study, the team wants to help Charlestown improve its biodiversity, quality of life, sustainable infrastructure and overall vitality.
“Trees help combat certain environmental conditions like urban heat,” said Eli Miller, UofL graduate student for sustainability and a mentor of the tree study team. “You can look at cities like Louisville Metro, for example, that are densely populated and have a lot of concrete… and a lot of people moving around are going to be hotter.”
The study is led by Patrick Exmeyer, assistant professor at UofL, Faisal Aqlan, associate professor at UofL, and Ashley Jaggers, lab coordinator at UofL. Project mentors on the study includes Eli Miller, and Frank Walden, a Charlestown resident.
Team members on the study are Caleb Martin, an incoming Purdue student in environmental engineering, Ellie Nelson, a sustainability undergrad student at UofL, and Morgan Bentley, a UofL anthropology student.
Areas they've studied are Greenway Park, all of the pocket parks, the neighborhoods, city square and most of the dog park. They only have a few left to study there. They still need to go to the schools and Little League Park to study the trees at those locations.
“We were wanting to collect GIS data so that we can tell where these trees are in relation to our sewer plants and sewer lines and how much of an impact are they having on upheaving sidewalks,” Walden said. “That’s something that this tree study is supposed to prepare information for.”
About a year ago, Walden reached out to the city to see if there are any tree planting initiatives that he could volunteer for, but there weren't any at the time. Walden eventually was put on an informal tree board to help get tree-related events going.
Walden started doing research into getting Arbor Days Tree City Status as well as applying for the Community and Urban Forestry Grant, a grant through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
From his research he learned that the city will need an official tree board, detailed ordinances, rules for maintaining trees and more. This study will help the city accomplish these goals.
“We want to look at the environmental impact such as potential carbon sequestration, their quality of life impact and then to potentially mitigate any costs or oversights on behalf of the municipality,” Exmeyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.