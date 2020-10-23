SOUTHERN INDIANA — One of the signs that leads Shawn Carruthers to believe that President Donald Trump will again carry Floyd County is, well, signs.
“We have a hard time keeping up with people asking for Trump signs,” said Carruthers, the chair of the Floyd County Republican Party and president of the Floyd County Commissioners.
“We kind of gauge that as a barometer for enthusiasm.”
If recent history holds true, Trump will likely win Floyd County and Clark County. The last Democratic presidential candidate to win either county came in 1996, when Bill Clinton carried Clark and Floyd.
Since then, it’s been all Republicans when it comes to the Oval Office.
President George W. Bush and candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney won both counties before Trump easily swept Clark and Floyd in 2016.
The percentage totals were similar to the state voting trend. Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton by a tally of 57.6% to 37.4% in Floyd County, and 58.7% to 36.8% in Clark County in 2016.
Statewide, Trump won Indiana’s 11 electoral votes by a margin of 57.1% to 38%, carrying the state by more than 500,000 votes as Hillary Clinton came out on top in just four counties.
While Republicans have dominated presidential races in the counties, Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey said New Albany remains predominantly blue.
“I think it should be noted that Floyd County is a unique county,” Dickey said. “We continue to see the urbanized areas in New Albany and the surrounding township getting bluer.”
New Albany’s mayor and the majority of its council are Democrats, but the county offices are held primarily by Republicans including all three commissioners.
And Carruthers thinks that trend is only going to continue and expand.
“I feel like Democrats are helping us,” Carruthers said. “As they continue to move to the left, the moderate Democrats are kind of left with no party and they tend to move to the Republican side.”
But Clark County Democratic Party chair Katie Miller said a lot has changed over the past four years.
“I would say if there’s any election that could turn Clark or even Floyd County, we’re probably staring straight at it,” she said.
Dickey and Miller pointed to the pandemic, racial injustice and a general disconnect between the electorate and government as reasons why the tide could shift in 2020.
“The poor are getting poorer, those who needed help four years ago need more help today, and government and politicians in general seem more distant to the local voter,” Miller said.
Some Democrats at the local, state and federal levels have fared better in presidential elections locally than the candidate at the top of the ballot.
For example, in 2008, former U.S. Rep. Baron Hill carried Floyd County in the 9th District House race though President Barack Obama lost it to McCain.
“I think that illustrates at least a propensity to consider who best reflects our communities,” Dickey said of Hill's victory and Obama's performance in Floyd County.
But at least in recent presidential races, the Republican candidate has performed well in and out of city limits.
Romney won all 21 county precincts and beat Obama 22-17 in New Albany precincts in Floyd County in 2012.
It got worse for the Democrats in 2016, as Trump beat Hillary Clinton 52-8 in Floyd County precincts.
Trump’s dominance at the precinct level didn’t necessarily correlate to Republican wins in down-ballot races. For example, State Rep. Ed Clere, U.S. Sen. Todd Young and Gov. Eric Holcomb, all Republicans and all of whom won their overall contests, received fewer votes than their opponents in New Albany precinct No. 1. However, Trump had more votes than Hillary Clinton in that precinct.
Obama did run well in Clark County and Floyd County in 2008 compared to how Democrats have performed in presidential races in Southern Indiana since 1996.
McCain beat Obama by about 3,500 votes in both Floyd County and in Clark County that year. But the gap has been growing ever since.
During his re-election race in 2012, Obama lost Clark County and Floyd County by about 5,000 votes each. That was followed by Trump’s big victories in the counties in 2016.
Trump beat Hillary Clinton by almost 7,500 votes in Floyd County with 62.5% turnout. He carried Clark County by almost 12,000 votes with 55.2% turnout.
It’s been a similar story for other federal races. The 9th District seat, which represents both counties, has been held by a Republican since Hill lost to Todd Young in 2010.
But Floyd County and Clark County aren’t bucking statewide trends. Since 1940, only two Democrats have carried the state in presidential races — Obama in 2008 and Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
Carruthers believes the national platforms of the Democratic Party have played into the Republican’s favor in Southern Indiana. Conservative fiscal practices are also supported locally and that’s helped the GOP, he continued.
He doesn’t anticipate a change this year.
“I absolutely feel like President Trump will win Floyd County,” Carruthers said.
Democrats are hoping that recent trends will be reversed.
“I think what we want to have is folks who are actively listening and making good choices based on who the candidates are and what their vision is for country and community,” Dickey said.
