￼GEORGETOWN – Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey has announced the election of Michelle “Shelly” Trent to the position of Georgetown Town Council, District 3. Trent fills a vacancy created following the resignation of Joshua Cavanaugh, who moved out of the district. Trent was selected during a caucus of the party’s precinct committee members on Oct. 14. Trent, who is also a candidate for the same position in this November’s municipal election, will serve for the remainder of the four-year term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2019.
“Shelly is a fresh voice to the town council in Georgetown,” Dickey said in a news release. “She appreciates the work of the town council and is a connected relationship builder that will work collaboratively with the community to meet the needs and concerns of Georgetown’s residents.”
Trent is a human resources and training coordinator for Next Step Network and serves as an adjunct faculty member in the School of Business at Indiana University Southeast. She is also an active member of in several professional and civic organizations including the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Alzheimer’s Association, National Career Development Association, Southern Indiana SHRM, and is a Board member on the Louisville Society of Human Resource Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.