JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark County provisional votes have been tallied, giving a few more votes to winners of two close races.
Of the 44 total provisional ballots cast in the 2019 general municipal election, the election board accepted eight — all others were rejected due to issues such as the voter not having been properly registered, not having correct identification or voting in the wrong precinct.
GAP GROWS BETWEEN CHARLESTOWN MAYORAL CANDIDATES
Of these, two were added to the vote total for Charlestown mayor-elect Treva Hodges, who beat long-time incumbent Bob Hall by 30 votes on election night. Now, the totals stand at 1,356 for Hodges and 1,324 for Hall. Hall previously told the News and Tribune he plans to file for a recount; as of Friday, no recounts had been filed in Clark County, but candidates have until Nov. 19 to file.
Hodges said following the provisional count that she hadn't felt anything would change significantly, and she expects that a recount won't affect things overall.
"I think pretty standard, just kind of reaffirms the closeness of the race," she said. "[I'm] looking forward to — if he's going to do a recount — getting through that process and moving ahead.
"I don't expect a long-term change. I think that the clerk's office ran a smooth election and that that will show in any recount."
WINNER OF CLOSE CLARKSVILLE RACE SCORES NEW VOTE
In Clarksville, the win of another close race was strengthened when Town Council District 1 incumbent Tim Hauber received one more vote from the provisional count. He beat newcomer Michaelia Gilbert by just 16 votes on election night; new vote totals put Hauber at 448 votes to Gilbert's 431.
Hauber said Friday that while he was surprised the votes were so close, he's glad that official totals are in. Gilbert has not indicated to the News and Tribune whether or not she plans to file for a recount.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said the provisional ballot count went about as expected as far as numbers which were rejected or accepted. A voter may be given a provisional ballot if at the polling place, they are unable to provide proper identification to prove they are who they say they are or that they are registered in that precinct.
All voters who voted via provisional ballot had until noon Friday to bring in the proper documentation to the Clark County Election Board. The Floyd County Election Board plans to count provisional ballots Monday.
