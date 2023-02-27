The Jeffersonville chapter of Tri Kappa commemorated Tri Kappa Week (Feb. 19 –25, 2023) with gifts to benefit dogs and cats at the Clark County Humane Society on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.
Active members of the Alpha Kappa Chapter stopped by the shelter on Feb. 25, and presented Tracie Eversoll of the shelter with their donations of food, treats, toys, towels, blankets, kitty litter, newspapers, cleaning supplies and a check for $100.
Tri Kappa is an only-in-Indiana, not-for-profit sorority of women focused on charitable, cultural and educational programs and initiatives. The Jeffersonville chapter, formed in 1909, is comprised of about 30 active members now. Tri Kappa Week always includes Feb. 22, the date the philanthropic organization was founded in Indianapolis in 1901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.