Decades of service, leadership, and fellowship were hallmarks of Carolyn Reisert’s long-standing membership in the Tri Kappa philanthropic organization. Members of the New Albany Associate Chapter recently shared a moment of remembrance for Carolyn, who passed away on March 31. A donation will be sent to the state organization of Tri Kappa in memory of Carolyn, who had been initiated into Tri Kappa in 1949 in Connersville and affiliated with the New Albany chapter in 1974, where she once served as president of the Associate Chapter.
Tri Kappa moment of remembrance for Carolyn Reisert
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- BEAM: The house that recovery built
- New body waxing services business opens in Sellersburg
- DODD COLUMN: Farewell to one of the Oak Park Gang
- LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jake Heidbreder
- Family grapples with 38-year-old's death in Friday accident
- Judge asks for new plea agreement in New Albany beating case
- New Albany, Floyd Central theatre programs garner national distinctions
- Former Jeff officer dies following motorcycle wreck
- Elsby building in downtown New Albany to be converted into hotel
- BOYS' GOLF: Ten to watch this season
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.