Reisert Memorial

Representing the 38 members were, from left, Diane Wright, Becky King, Barbara Carnighan, and Cathy Marling.

 Submitted photo

Decades of service, leadership, and fellowship were hallmarks of Carolyn Reisert’s long-standing membership in the Tri Kappa philanthropic organization. Members of the New Albany Associate Chapter recently shared a moment of remembrance for Carolyn, who passed away on March 31. A donation will be sent to the state organization of Tri Kappa in memory of Carolyn, who had been initiated into Tri Kappa in 1949 in Connersville and affiliated with the New Albany chapter in 1974, where she once served as president of the Associate Chapter.

