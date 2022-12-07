Tri Kppa

From left are Sandy Boofter, Brenda Miller, and Diane Wright of the New Albany Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization.

Members of the New Albany Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization met recently and collected items to donate to Hope Southern Indiana’s food pantry. With some of the donations are, from left: Sandy Boofter, Brenda Miller, and Diane Wright. Tri Kappa supports culture, education, charity, and the arts throughout the community and on the state level.

