Members of the New Albany Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization met recently and collected items to donate to Hope Southern Indiana’s food pantry. With some of the donations are, from left: Sandy Boofter, Brenda Miller, and Diane Wright. Tri Kappa supports culture, education, charity, and the arts throughout the community and on the state level.
Tri Kappa Sorority collects donations for food pantry
