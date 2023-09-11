Tri Kappa

Seated from left are Candi Bonn, Diane Thomas, Connie Scott, and Kathy Huncilman. Standing are Tamara Morris, Janna Schaefer, Lindsey Lawrence, Pam Kellams, and Peggy Cody.

BUZZING with excitement for the 2023-24 year of supporting the community are new affiliates in New Albany’s Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization.  The non-profit is part of statewide Tri Kappa, founded in Indianapolis in 1901 to support charity, culture, and education locally and throughout Indiana. The New Albany chapter was founded in 1904.

