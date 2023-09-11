BUZZING with excitement for the 2023-24 year of supporting the community are new affiliates in New Albany’s Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization. The non-profit is part of statewide Tri Kappa, founded in Indianapolis in 1901 to support charity, culture, and education locally and throughout Indiana. The New Albany chapter was founded in 1904.
Tri Kappa Sorority ready for 2023-04 activity
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Westbound I-64 top deck lane closure on Sherman Minton
- Lanesville Heritage Weekend begins Thursday
- Developer considers pickleball facility, event center on Corydon Pike
- Man charged in Louisville road rage shooting has Southern Indiana charges
- The Prologue Venue opens in downtown New Albany
- Unruh hired to temporarily help with NAHS athletics
- GIRLS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Pierce leads Braves to victory
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd Central outlasts Owls in epic game
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers roll over Generals
- Clarksville votes to start eminent domain process on parcel of South Clarksville land
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.